HAFIZABAD - While the police remained busy arranging a function to be chaired by the RPO Gujranwala in the DPO Office, four armed dacoits intruded into the house of a local trader in the government housing colony, quite adjacent to DPO Office and made off cash, gold ornaments and other household articles worth Rs. 70 lakh in broad day light today.

Four dacoits stormed into the house of Muhammad Nawaz son of Raj Muhammad in the Housing Colony located at a distance of about 100 yards from the DPO Office today, made all the occupants hostage at gun point and sweeped the house and took away 50 tolas gold ornaments, cash amount of Rs. 23 lakh and other articles worth Rs. 70 lakh. The police are investigating but failed to trace any of the accused.

On the other side, RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi had all praise for district police Hafizabad which claimed to have smashed eight gangs of thieves, cattle lifters, dacoits, abductors, vehicle snatchers involved in 104 cases.

According to police, the eight gangs ring leaders and their 138 cronies were operating in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other districts of the Punjab since long.

The DPO claimed to have seized 4 stolen cars, 25 bikes, 2 tractors, 36 cattle, 1 kg gold ornaments, currency notes of 99 lakh and cash worth Rs. 30 million. The police also claimed to have recovered large quantity of firearms.

In the special ceremony held, the RPO handed over the stolen properties to 110 victims. The present government would provide all sorts of facilities to the cultivators to maximise food production to provide them improved wheat seed at subsidised rates, AC Hafizabad Malik Abbas Zulqarnain Awan said here.