ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday said that law will take its course if anybody tried to block any road by force.

It is basic responsibility of the police to provide security to life and property of the citizens, he added. He paid tribute to police personnel and local administration for ensuring foolproof security during the dharna in Islamabad.

The IGP visited Kashmir Highway along with DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed, SP Safe City Hassam Iqbal, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmad Shaikh and other officers to inspect the dharna location.

Speaking to media, the IGP paid rich tribute to police officers, especially DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for ensuring security for dharna participants and the citizens. He also lauded the personnel who came from other provinces including Rangers, Frontier Constabulary to help Islamabad police in dharna duty.

The IGP said that he was proud of being chief of the force whose morale has been high from the day one. He also appreciated the personnel for maintaining high standards of discipline and facilitating the residents of Islamabad during the JUI-F protest.

He also lauded role of media for positive reporting during the dharna. He said that law will take its course if anybody tried to block any road by force.

