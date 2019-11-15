Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its verdict on contempt of court cases against Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after both of them tendered unconditional apology for their remarks.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing against them while both Sarwar and Firdous were present before the court. Later, the IHC bench reserved its verdict which would be announced on November 25.

During the hearing, Justice Athar remarked that Sarwar was a representative of the federal cabinet and raised questions on the medical board constituted by the government for Nawaz Sharif. The federal minister stated that he had only expressed doubts about the medical board.

The bench observed that by his statement, Sarwar tried to make people lose confidence in institutions and government. At this, Sarwar offered an unconditional apology to the court. However, the IHC directed him to submit his reply. Then, the minister said that he does not want to contest this case and that is why he is tendering an unconditional apology. Dr Firdous also appeared before the court for a hearing of a similar case and the court also reserved its verdict in her case. Previously, the court had issued separate notices to Sarwar and Awan for their remarks over an IHC verdict that granted bail to former premier Nawaz in the Al Azizia case on medical grounds.