Disinformation and fake news on digital media are becoming a source of concern for governing bodies across the globe. The Indian government since Modi’s reign has been trying to build and push for an anti-Pakistan rhetoric despite Pakistan’s repeated efforts to establish peace in the region. A European non-governmental group has uncovered a network of 265 ‘fake’ news outlets managed by an Indian network to influence the European Union and the United Nations with content critical of Pakistan. Such attempts in the digital age if go unnoticed are bound to create cleavages and affect Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to establish itself as a peaceful nation in the global political network. In the case of India, information against Pakistan is being targeted towards international institutions and elected representatives to mold their opinions.

India is already well aware of its economic standing and the leverage that is offered to it as a result. We have witnessed in the case of Kashmir that mutual interests have prevented pressure from mounting at the Indian government for a lockdown in occupied Kashmir (IOK) that has now extended beyond 100 days. The recent revelation – though it might bring criticism – there is a fairly less chance that it will result in concrete actions from the Indian authorities to make amends and to establish dialogue with Pakistan to help promote peace in the region. The Pakistani government can bring this to the attention of international bodies to condemn the actions of Indian authorities and help fight disinformation that can result in instability and an increase in tensions between nations.

Disinformation is a challenge that must be tackled with the help of media giants – who should be willing to reform their platforms to challenge content which is not credible and is biased in favour of a particular stance.