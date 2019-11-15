Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that opening of Kartarpur Corridor is in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a peaceful neighborhood.

Talking to an Indian writer DS Jaspal, who called on him here on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a historic initiative materialised on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said this has met the long-standing request of Nanak Naam Levas and especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India.

DS Jaspal thanked the Prime Minister for Kartarpur initiative and the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to all the pilgrims.

Jaspal is a researcher and a former civil servant from India. He has authored a book “Tryst with Trees”, documenting historical Gurdawaras named after trees.

Many of these Gurdwaras are located in Pakistan and are named after indigenous trees. DS Jaspal is visiting Pakistan in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Gandapur calls on PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM office here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Gondal was also present in the meeting, said a PM office press release issued here.

The PTI MNA from Dera Ismail Khan Division discussed with the Prime Minister issues relating to his constituency.