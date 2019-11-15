Share:

KARACHI - In line with its commitment to facilitating industrial and commercial customers, K-Electric signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KFC/Gray Mackenzie Restaurants International to add them to a growing list of corporate consumers who are benefiting from KE’s Centralized Billing Mechanism (CBM)/Single Billing Solution payment system. The agreement was signed by Amer Zia, Chief of Distribution of K-Electric, and M. Raza Pirbhai, CEO of KFC Pakistan, at the KFC head office. After the signing of this agreement, KFC’s 25 locations including restaurants and warehouses have been connected to K-Electric’s CBM/Single Billing Solution, taking the total number of KE’s corporate CBM consumers to 10 enterprises with a total of 2,850 connections.