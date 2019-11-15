Share:

MELBOURNE - Australia selectors have shaken up the squad’s underperforming batting lineup for the two-Test series against Pakistan by dumping top order batsmen Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris while handing a surprise recall to Cameron Bancroft. Opener Harris averaged 9.66 against England in the last three Tests of the Ashes and has been jettisoned in favour of Queensland’s Joe Burns for the series, which starts in Brisbane on Nov. 21. Burns has been recalled after being snubbed for the Ashes despite having scored 180 in the previous Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February. Khawaja, once among Australia’s first picks, was dropped after the third Ashes Test at Leeds and has failed to find form for home state Queensland. Bancroft may consider himself the luckiest in the 14-man squad released on Thursday having been given another chance after being dumped two Tests into the Ashes. He was a late call-up for the Australia A team that played Pakistan in a tour game this week after Nic Maddinson pulled out for mental health reasons. He scored 49 from 155 balls in the first innings, which turned out to be the team’s top score as the rest of the Test hopefuls failed in the unofficial audition in Perth. Harris, however, may have cause to feel aggrieved having had a stronger first class season in the domestic Sheffield Shield than Bancroft. Middle order batsman Travis Head, who had a poor series in England and was dropped for the final Test, has been retained. After strong domestic form, uncapped bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has been included along with pacemen Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. Cricket Australia (CA) announced earlier on Thursday that Will Pucovski had withdrawn from selection for “mental wellbeing” reasons. Hohns said the uncapped 21-year-old’s decision came before selectors had finalised the squad. Glenn Maxwell remains on an indefinite break after pulling out midway through the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. Tim Paine’s Australia meet Pakistan in the second Test in Adelaide on Nov. 29.