MITHI - As many as 15 persons including 9 women were killed as lightning bolts strike several areas of Thar district during recent spell of rains which lashed parts of Sindh from late Wednesday night.

Besides losses to human lives, dozens of livestock including 6 cows, 5 camels and around 100 goats were also killed in related incidents.

According to reports, unprecedented incidents of lightening bolts claimed 9 lives in different areas of tahseel Chhachhro where Muqeema, Sakina and Razaq Samejo died in village Morasiyo; Sona Dohat in village Odani; Neetu d/o Ranmal Bheel in village Bheelan je Dhani; Munawar s/o Shoukat Sangrasi and Jot Singh s/o Khet Singh in village Ramsagani; and Sukhan w/o Sakhar Soomro and Mushtaq s/o Abdul Ghani Soomro died in village Chhachhi.

Jamal Shoro, 30, in village Naseyar of tahseel Nangarparkar, Abdul Samad s/o Wanhyon Soomro in village Harnaro of tahseel Diplo, Dani w/o Jamoon Bheel in village Dabhi of tahseel Mithi, Kamla d/o Samoon Meghwar in village Borly Moosaypota of tahseel Islamkot lost their lives.