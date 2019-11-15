MITHI    -    As many as 15 persons including 9 women were killed as lightning bolts strike several areas of Thar district during recent spell of rains which lashed parts of Sindh from late Wednesday night.

READ MORE: WTO’s non-EU states ask for compensation amid post-Brexit trade concerns

Besides losses to human lives, dozens of livestock including 6 cows, 5 camels and around 100 goats were also killed in related incidents.

According to reports, unprecedented incidents of lightening bolts claimed 9 lives in different areas of tahseel Chhachhro where Muqeema, Sakina and Razaq Samejo died in village Morasiyo; Sona Dohat in village Odani; Neetu d/o Ranmal Bheel in village Bheelan je Dhani; Munawar s/o Shoukat Sangrasi and Jot Singh s/o Khet Singh in village Ramsagani; and Sukhan w/o Sakhar Soomro and Mushtaq s/o Abdul Ghani Soomro died in village Chhachhi.

Jamal Shoro, 30, in village Naseyar of tahseel Nangarparkar, Abdul Samad s/o Wanhyon Soomro in village Harnaro of tahseel Diplo, Dani w/o Jamoon Bheel in village Dabhi of tahseel Mithi, Kamla d/o Samoon Meghwar in village Borly Moosaypota of tahseel Islamkot lost their lives.

 