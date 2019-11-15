Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works is preparing to amend its rules to once again allow married children of deceased government employees to retain their government accommodation.

It was informed by the Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Basheer Cheema while responding to a question asked by a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Syed Imran Ahmad Shah in National Assembly on Thursday.

Earlier, the rule 15(2)(b) of the Allocation Accommodation Rules, 2002 allowed any child in government service to retain the government residence allotted to his father in case of his death.

However, the same rule was amended few months back and the married children of a deceased person was deprived from this privilege and only the unmarried child was entitled for allotment in lieu of their father.

Sources inside the Estate Office informed that the said amendment in the rules was criticised by government employees at large and they were of the view that it is a move to get maximum government accommodations vacated. The employees declared it as contrary to the principle of basic human rights.

According to original rule, in case of death of allottee, the family of the allottee shall be entitled to retain the accommodation under their occupation for a period not exceeding one year on payment of normal rent while his serving widow or serving legitimate child may be allotted the said accommodation provided he is eligible for the accommodation or becomes eligible for the said accommodation within one year of the event.

The Minister for Housing while replying in the lower house of the Parliament informed that the said rule was amended by the Prime Minister Office and currently only serving unmarried children living practically with the federal government employee can avail this benefit.

He however informed that his ministry is working to amend the allocation Accommodation Rules, 2002 and the subject rule would be restored into its original shape.

Meanwhile, while responding to another question regarding details of Pakistan Housing Authority flats being constructed in Sector I-16, the Federal Minister informed that 6 out of total 10 packages will be completed in June 2020 and the flats would be handed over to their allottees in September 2020.

Two packages will be completed in July 2020 and another one will be completed in December 2020 while its possession will be handed over in March 2021.