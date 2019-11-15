Share:

LAHORE - MGPC Habib Metropolitan Bank and LGPC Nutrafull Warriors have qualified for the Silkbank Inter Clubs Polo Championship 2019 main finals after defeating their respective opponents here at the Cavalry Polo Ground on Thursday. In the first match of the day, MGPC Habib Metropolitan Bank edged out LGPC Polo by 7-6. From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb fired in five goals, while Farhad Sheikh and Raffay Sheikh hit one each. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt scored a quartet while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Farasat Ali Chatha converted one apiece. The first goal of the match was converted by MGPC to take 1-0 lead. The second chukker was dominated by MGPC as they slammed in three more goals while FGPC struck one to make it 4-1. LGPC fought back well in the third chukker as they converted two goals to reduce the margin to 4-3, but MGPC struck one more to enhance their lead to 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, MGPC fired in one more to further stretch their lead to 6-3. LGPC then launched a series of attacks on their opponent’s goal, which helped them score three back-to-back goals to level the score at 6-6. In the dying moments of the match, MGPC struck a match-winning goal to win the encounter 7-6. In the second match, LGPC Nutrafull Warriors outlasted Sargodha Polo Club by 8½-5. Shah Shamyl Alam struck a quartet for the winning side.