SARGODHA/Khanewal - Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that the shopkeepers and traders were exploiting the general public by creating inflation.

Addressing a review meeting of performance of price control magistrates (PCMs) at Commissioner House the Provincial minister for human resources has directed the divisional administration that non-discriminatory action should be taken against the black marketers and profiteers.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that self-inflation, short measurement, adulteration, stock, sail of unhygienic edibles and the sale of expired medicines will not be tolerated at any cost.

The minister has directed the price control magistrates for making sure the strict monitoring of process of auction at Fruit and Sabzi (Vegetable) markets on daily basis.

He also directed the administration for keeping an eye on the supply and demand of commodities in general markets whereas implementation should also be made sure on fixed prices at Utilities Stores on monthly basis.

22 profiteers fined, two petrol units sealed

Rate lists should be displayed at all shops in Bazaars, Markets and shopping Plazas for creating awareness among the consumers, Minister further added.

Briefing the minister the additional commissioner told that during the last 10 months all the 105 PCMs had conducted a total 7300 raids in the division and imposed fine Rs. 20.8 million to the profiteers and Black Marketers.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DCs, of all the four districts, price control magistrates and others officers.

As many as 22 shopkeepers were fined amounting to Rs.364000 on the charge of profiteering here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrate imposed fine on profiteers after visiting various parts of the city to check prices of daily-use commodities.

Meanwhile, DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary monitor prices of fruit and vegetable in markets.He said on the occasion that provision of cheaper goods was remained top priority of Punjab government and nobody would be allowed to make unfair profiteering.

Civil defense officer during operation against unlawful petrol agencies sealed two mini fuel supply units.Police concerned registered cases.

Police have arrested fourteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 4.790 kilograms hashish, 3 pistols 30 bore, 4 rifles 444 bore and 3 guns 12 bore from them. The accused were identified as Dilawar, Yousaf Naaz,Tanveer, Asif, Shah Rukh, Touseef, Tahir Shahzad, Saqib Khan, Haji Ahmad, Aman Ullah, Saif Ullah and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Anti-corruption team arrested a clerk red handed while accepting bribe from a citizen.

According to official source, Mazhar Abbas r/o Jhang in his complaint submitted to Director Anti Corruption said that Clerk Fazal Abbas posted at AC office Jhang demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from him against ‘help’ in issuance of ‘Fard’(land record).