LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz visited University of Education and had a detailed meeting with its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha. The matters regarding higher education were discussed during the meeting. While congratulating Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha on taking charge of university vice chancellor, the minister said: “We are confident enough that University of Education will further flourish under Prof Dr Talat Naseer

He further said that Higher Education Department will provide its full support for the necessary amendments in the University Act and for the development of all its Campuses specially Attock, Vehari and Joharabad Campus. Raja Yasir Humayun said, the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is fully committed for the uplifting of the universities across the Punjab. We will give targets to all the Vice Chancellors and will continue to monitor their progress to ensure the better governance, the Minister added.

While talking to the Minister, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I.)assured him that the University of Education will work its level best according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a culture of research, good governance and will ensure to produce quality graduates.