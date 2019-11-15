Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that there was no question of any deal with India over convicted spy-terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that the military had already cleared the position in this regard. “The military spokesperson has already made a statement in detail. All actions will be in line with the laws of Pakistan regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he said.

Faisal said that the decision of the International Court of Justice will be honoured in the light of laws of Pakistan. “There should be no doubt in this regard. The ambiguity created unnecessarily was already cleared by the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations with his statement. There is no question of any deal regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he maintained, adding the “process of review and reconsider” was about to start.

He said the Kashmir dispute had gone to background rather “we have been consistently and proactively highlighting the Kashmir cause with more vigour at all relevant forums.”

“There is no change in Kashmir policy. As for ceasefire violations at the Line of Control, we have always responded befittingly to Indian unprovoked firing and shelling and we will continue to do so. We are always ready and alert to defend our motherland at all cost,” he said.

Faisal said the Line of Control can only be erased after the plebiscite as per the Resolutions of the UNSC and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “That is obviously, what the Foreign Minister (Shah Mehmood Qureshi) meant (in his Kartarpur corridor inauguration speech),” the spokesperson said.

The humanitarian nightmare in Kashmir, he said, was worsening with continued military lockdown and complete communications blackout for 103rd consecutive day - since the lockdown was imposed on 4th August 2019 - which was affecting life and property of millions of innocent Kashmiris.

“Over 8 million people in the Kashmir remain are cut off from the world, with continued concerns being raised about lack of medical supplies and other basic needs. People are even not allowed to offer Friday prayers at major mosques. These inhuman and unilateral actions by India are continuing, despite international condemnations,” he pointed out.

Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan

He said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan. “Pakistan supports an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process,” he said.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, he said, had shared Pakistan’s perspective on Pak-Afghan bilateral relations, Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process, and Afghanistan-China-Pakistan trilateral dialogue. The Foreign Secretary appreciated China’s positive contributions to Afghanistan’s national development and assured of Pakistan’s continued support in this context, he added.

Faisal said that China’s Special Envoy Ambassador Deng Xijun had agreed that close cooperation between China and Pakistan was essential to ensuring that the Afghan peace and reconciliation process continued to move forward constructively.

“The envoy noted that Pakistan had an important and unique role in the promotion of Afghan peace process and China looked forward to working closely with Pakistan in this regard. The two sides agreed to continue their mutual engagement bilaterally as well as in the context of 4-party talks,” he said.

No change in Israel policy

To a question, Faisal said Pakistan’s policy on Israel remains unchanged. “Our policy is very clear and there is no change in it. We have always stood with our Palestinian brothers and will continue to do so,” he contended.

To another question, he said the demolition of Babri Masjid was a condemnable and reprehensible incident. “The Babri Masjid was attacked and dismantled in 1992 that existed for almost 4 and half centuries. The decision of Indian Supreme Court has utterly failed to uphold the demand of justice. This is a very serious issue. We will continue to highlight this at every possible forum,” he said.

He said Pakistan had taken the decision to open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in the light of longstanding demand of Sikh community from across the world, especially from India. “We expect that India would appreciate our gesture, which is taken in the spirit to promote peace and harmony in the region,” he added.

He said on the inauguration day, approximately 12,000 Yatrees were present, including 5,000 Indian pilgrims who came through Wagah and about 5,000 from across the world.

“According to the Agreement, 5,000 pilgrims can visit the Gurdwara of Baba Guru Nanak any day. We want to implement the Agreement in letter and spirit. Moreover, the Agreement is very clear. No one can go from our side to India using the corridor,” he remarked.

Faisal said India had refused to accept Pakistan’s offer to allow passport-free entry to the yatrees. “We offered the concessions to facilitate the Pilgrims. India did not accept our concessions, it was their choice,” he explained.