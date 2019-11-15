Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said the Sindh Excise Department has planned to launch the facility of online tax deposit from January 2020. In the first phase, the proposed facility will be provided for payment of motor

vehicle tax and later its scope will be expanded, he said while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday. Excise and Taxation Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Admin/MVR Kanwar Aamir Jamil, DD Waheed Shaikh, AD Online tax deposit facility on cardsSindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets SMC participants at CM House.–APPComputer Mehran Khan and other officers also attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting, Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said the proposed online tax payment facility would be based on internet banking through 1 Link and branchless banking as well i.e. easypaisa, mobicash etc. He added, “Before

launch of Online Tax Collection-Bill Payment, a massive awareness campaign would be initiated.” Addressing the meeting, Chawla said it would be a great facility to the tax payers because it would enable them to save their time and save them from the inconvenience of going to government offices and