ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Youth Programme Tariq Pervez announced 12-member Pakistan team for the World Scrabble Championship and Junior World Scrabble Championship. Tariq said: “Pakistan is defending champion and we are favourites to defend our title, as we have at least five players in the team, who are in the running for top slot. The team comprises Hassan Hadi Khan, Hammad Hadi Khan, Sohaib Sanaullah, Daniyal Sanaullah, S Imaad Ali, Taha Mirza, Saim Waqar, Usman Shaukat, Monis Khan, Misbah ur Rehman, Absar Mustajab and Noor Shaukat.”