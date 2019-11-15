Share:

SYDNEY - He’s been likened to Dennis Lillee and now Pakistani pace great Waqar Younis is hoping Naseem Shah is the teenage tearaway primed to strike fear into Australia’s top order this summer.

Just two days after the death of his mother, Shah ripped into Australia A in Perth on Wednesday with a destructive eight-over spell that included the wicket of Marcus Harris with a deadly bouncer that caught the left-hander’s edge. And Waqar is predicting more pain for Australia proper if the 16-year-old is unleashed in the first Test in Brisbane starting next Thursday. “He’s got a very strong action. He reminds me of Dennis Lillee actually. He’s got a very similar action,” Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar said. “He’s not as big as Dennis - Dennis was a big guy - but when he gets it right, he’s a handful. He’s very talented.”

Waqar was most impressed with Naseem during the Pakistan under-17 team’s recent tour of South Africa. “He bowled really well on those bouncy pitches,” he said. “So I’m really looking forward to seeing how he bowls against some real quality and experienced players like [David] Warner and [Steve] Smith. His first tour to Australia; it’s not going to be that easy but of course he’s going to learn a lot. At the age of 16, 17, it’s a massive tour for him.”

Waqar, who believes Pakistan have their best chance yet of winning a first-ever Test series in Australia, made his own Test debut a day shy of his 18th birthday and eventually retired as one of cricket’s all-time great fast bowlers. Now he sees something special in Naseem. “His pace is the key but he can vary and of course then he’s smart - he’s young but he’s very smart. He knows what he’s doing,” Waqar said. “He hits the seam on a regular basis and if there is something in the pitch he’ll make sure he gets something out of that.”

Waqar believes the key to Naseem being successful in Australia will be containing his youthful exuberance. “I toured back in 1989 for the first time and it was overwhelming, this place,” Waqar said. “It gets to you at times because of the big names you’re playing against and the pitches. Because of the bounce you get carried away at times. It happens, especially when you’re that young and you’re touring and coming from the sub-continent where the ball doesn’t really bounce that much and suddenly you come here and the ball is flying all over the place. If you don’t really get the lines right and the lengths right, you can go all over the park. But that’s what we are there for, to keep him in check - and if he gets it right, he can be trouble.”