Share:

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Board of Directors (BoD) formed a committee for extension in contracts of contractual employees.

The approval has been given in the 14th BoD meeting held here on Thursday which was led by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua while Deputy Commissioner and Director General PHA Aamir Khattak, MPA Malik Wasif Raan and MPA Sabeen Gul were also present in the meeting.

The board in the meeting decided to extend contracts of contractual employees, approved allowance to PHA, MPhil and LLM officials and officers and time scale promotion.

Meanwhile, traffic police formally launched vigorous campaign ‘Helmet Sub Key Lye’, said Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan.

Addressing a general meeting of traffic police officers here, he said that wearing helmet was essential for all motorcyclists.

He said that “citizens should wear helmets while driving as it saves them from head injuries in case of road accidents”.

He said that awareness campaign about benefits of helmets has been launched for one week during which traffic education unit will display banners at prominent places. Awareness lectures will also be held at educational institutes, he added.

After November 21, violators will be challaned.

DSP headquarter Imran Sharif, DSP Peoples Colony Sajidah Awan, DSP Civil Lines Nasim Akhtar and large numbers of traffic wardens were present on the occasion.

Managing Director Waster and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim has directed officers to ensure early drainage of rain water from roads.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the MD Rao Muhammad Qasim has said that facilitation of public was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers concerned to remain present in the field till drainage of last drop of the rain water.