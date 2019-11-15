Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community to step in to avoid any serious situation in South Asia as the Modi regime in India is pursuing an ideology of hate in the region.

Addressing a conference here on Thursday, the Prime Minister said India is committing atrocities against the people of Kashmir to make submit to its illegal acts in Occupied Kashmir.

He said millions of people have been under siege in Occupied Kashmir for over one hundred days. He said there is complete communication blockade in the valley and youth is being picked up by the Indian troops.

About his efforts towards resolution of Kashmir conflict, the Prime Minister said that ever since his party came into power, he tried his best to mend ties with India as both the countries are facing same grave challenges of climate change and poverty.

“India is in the grip of extremist ideology and their ideology is based on hatred and racial superiority which is similar to the ideology of the Nazi party in Germany,” he added.

Imran Khan said that when the Nazi party came into power in Germany no one had idea where it was heading to and “today India is facing the similar situation”.

He warned that if the international community did not intervene in the Kashmir conflict “there will be catastrophe as the two nuclear armed countries have come face-to-face”.

On August 5, India had stripped occupied Kashmir of the special autonomy it had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by New Delhi.

Regarding Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said peace in that country is beneficial not only to Pakistan, but for the whole region, especially the landlocked Central Asian Republics. He said Pakistan is plying its role for peace in Afghanistan as there is no military solution to this issue and it should resolve politically. Imran Khan mentioned that Pakistan is also making efforts to ensure that there is no conflict in the region for which it is also reaching out to Iranian and Saudi leadership for forging tranquillity among the brotherly Muslim countries.

The Prime Minister said, besides making efforts to ensure peace in the region, we are also opening up our country for investors, tourists, and other activities.

He said that Pakistan had suffered a lot due to its policy of becoming a part of foreign conflicts in the past, vowing that the country “from now onwards will only play a conciliatory role between rival nations”.

“One main lesson we have learned in the last four decades is that we must not ally ourselves with any country where we have to fight someone else’s war,” Prime Minister added.