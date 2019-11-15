Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N legislators on Thursday submitted resignations from all standing committees in the Punjab Assembly.

As many as 100 MPAs holding offices of chairmen or members resigned to protest against not giving chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee to Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz and denying production orders to their detained colleagues. The PML-N parliamentary delegation headed by Malik Nadeem Kamran handed over resignations to Director Parliamentary Affairs Inayat Ullah Luk. The other members of the party delegation include Ch Iqbal Gujjar, Samiullah Khan and Zeeshan Rafiq.

Talking to media, Malik Nadeem Kamran said that standing committees were practically dysfunctional due to attitude of the ruling party. He said it was a black day in the parliamentary history when all opposition legislators resigned from standing committees.

Samiullah Khan accused government of not fulfilling the promise of making Hamza Shehbaz chairman of PAC-I. He said denying production orders to opposition legislators was a big injustice. Sami said attitude of the ruling party caused the opposition to take the extreme step. He urged Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi to intervene and resolve the issue.