ATTOCK - The Hassanabdal Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a racket indulging women forcefully in to sex trade and booked a couple who run the racket in their house. According to the police, the man who run the racket is a harden criminal booked and arrested in many heinous crimes like attempt murder, robbery, dacoity, snatching and looting people in various cities. According to Station House Officer Syed Hamid Kazmi, the racket was exposed when a 22 years old woman- resident of Islamabad reported to Police that she was brought to Hassanabdal by a couple for domestic work where she along with another girl-a resident of Bhalwal was kept in illegal confinement amd both were forcefully put in to the sex trade.

He said that according to the victim girl in her statement recorded in first investigation report (FIR), the couple identified as Mohammad Shahzad and his wife Gull Zareena was running the sex racket and involved girls in to the immoral activities after abducting them from different cities.