Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will work together to make the city clean and waste free. Both organisations will make close liaison for improving the civic life of the residents and shared suggestions and recommendations for cleanliness drives, activities and plans under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

This was stated by Awais Manzoor Tarar, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. While addressing chamber members and trade representatives, he said that the management of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company is committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various multifarious activities were undertaken with active participation of the chamber, trade associations and community members.

He informed that a mobile application will be launched soon where anyone can upload a picture of the waste and it will add a task at the central dashboard where it will be resolved under the given timeline. After the task competition, the sender will be responded with the clean picture, he added. He said that on daily basis, average 700-750 tons of waste is being collected by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and we have also acquired 300 acre land near Mandra for dumping side and it will be a land fill project.

All operational vehicles including contractor’s vehicles are being efficiently managed by Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring System, he informed.

He appreciated Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggestions for improving waste collections from the markets and awareness drives for community for clean environment.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Saboor Malik on this occasion said that clean environment is imperative for boosting trade activities and consumers/customers always prefer to visit for clean markets and malls.

He suggested for increasing shift timings and staff for waste collection for the markets and assured full support for the chamber and business community in improving the facelift of the city.

A coordination committee will be formed for better working and close liaison, he added.