LAHORE - The Rising Stars Netball Club won the Punjab Inter-Club Girls Netball Championship 2019 after defeating The Angeles Netball Club 11-10 in the final played at Govt. Degree College for Women, People’s Colony, Gujranwala.

Aqeedat Zulifqar, Afifa and Rubab were star performers from the winning side. The Bluebells Netball Club secured the third position. The event was conducted by Punjab Netball Association (PNA), in which total six teams took part.

Punjab Netball Association Chairman Akif Naeem Butt graced the final as chief guest, and he, along with Gujranwala Netball Association President Chaudhary Umair, distributed certificates and trophies among the players and officials.

PNA Secretary Ch Rizwan said that this event was conducted with a great spirit and in a very colorful atmosphere. “The event will definitely help in dissolving netball player’s frustration due to non-participation in the National Games.”

He also said that the first netball academy in Punjab has been launched at the college premises and at this moment, Gujranwala Netball Association Secretary Farhan Ali, Govt. Degree College for Women, People’s Colony Principal Ms Tooba Akram and Director Sports College Ms Lubna Younas were also present.