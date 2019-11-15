Share:

KARACHI - Multi-award winning fashion house Sania Maskatiya formally announces the launch of the Winter Festive 2019/2020 collection titled INARA.

INARA features Sania Maskatiya’s signature handcrafted pieces perfect for the winter festivities. With embellished and digital printed outfits, in bright hues, jewel tones and a classic monochromatic palette, the collection comprises of 80 distinct designs available in color options and designs variations. For INARA, Sania Maskatiya has used a wide range of fabrics including velvets, cotton nets, crepes and silks, embellished with gota, zardoze and ari techniques, available in varied silhouettes.

With distinct feminine cuts in luxe fabrics and signature prints in multiple sizes for the winter festive season, this collection is now available online and in-store at Sania Maskatiya Flagship outlets.