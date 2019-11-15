Share:

LAHORE - Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has come down hard on India for crushing Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination.

Addressing the 8th convocation of the University of Wah (UoW), the governor said: “Indian Supreme Court by allowing construction of a temple in place of Babri Mosque on the pressure of fanatic Hindus had disregarded the rights of minorities.

He continued: “We are standing with Kashmiris and time is not far when innocent people of Kashmir will succeed in attaining the goal. Through its recent measures, Pakistan has made the world realise that we give full protection to rights of minority communities and this is also the message of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

“People of Pakistan are also courageous and taking care of the rights of others”, he said while UoW VC Prof Dr Khaliqur Rehman Shad, teachers and graduating students were also present.

Sarwar said: “On the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, consultation process has been started with all public and private universities for setting up business centres in the universities. We are striving to create such an atmosphere in which graduate students should not face problems for employment.

As per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, he said, all the universities have been directed to increase the use of solar energy, and provide clean drinking water to teachers and students, besides conserving every drop of water.Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that determination; courage and quest for achieving the objective could make the impossible things possible, citing that by following such principles, I became the Muslim Member of British Parliament at that time when it was impossible.

Governor’s spouse organizes hepatitis screening camp

Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Ch Sarwar arranged a hepatitis screening camp at Alllama Iqbal International Airport. Free screening of civil aviation staff, pilots, air-hostesses, ASF personnel and other employees was done. Civil Aviation Authority’s Dr Faheem and Sundas Foundation’s Dr Shazia and Dr. Adan and other doctors conducted screening test of the employees of CAA and other sections, while free medical treatment has also been started for employees suffering from hepatitis.

Talking to media, Perveen Sarwar, who is also Vice Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, said affected staffer would be provided treatment free of cost. “We are also setting up such camps for police, rescuers and employees of other departments. Such steps would also be taken for public,” she said adding that free medical camps were being set up in Lahore and other cities. she cited she said that we have support of 14 NGOs including Akhuwat’s Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib, Hijaz Hospital and Sundas Foundation. She said that for the first time, a large number of NGOs are working jointly to eradicate hepatitis. In addition to contaminated drinking water, there were a many other reasons of hepatitis disease for which massive public awareness campaign was need of the hour, she said.