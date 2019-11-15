Share:

Islamabad - Sindh has once again alleged Punjab for fudging in water usages data and said that the province is getting more water than it claims.

Punjab is providing wrong figures regarding its water usages which is far greater than what they are disclosing, said member IRSA while talking during National Assembly Sub-Committee on Water Resources. The Sub-committee met here with its conevner Khalid Hassan Magsi in chair.

Khalid Hassan Magsi is the convener of the sub-committee on Water Resources while Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Nuzhat Pathan are its members.

The terms of references of the committee were to discuss the distribution of water amongst the provinces, to discuss the scarcity of water supply and dropping of ground water level in the country and to discuss the shortage of water supply to Bahawapur and Cholistan.

The Sub-Committee shall present its report to the standing committee on water resources within 30 days.

Member IRSA from Sindh said that during ten days from 21 October to 31 October, 66000 cusecs water were released to Punjab but the province claimed to have received only 16500 cusecs of water.

However during these days, 85000 cusecs water was flowing in the provincial canals, he added.

Sindh was of the view to constitute a technical committee comprising of water experts to conduct the audit of water resources and its utilization.

The technical committee should be comprising of renowned water experts, representative of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resource (PCRWR) and a Phd doctor with degree in hydraulic, said the Sindh representative.

According the Sindh, Punjab had earlier agreed for the audit of water resources but has now backed out from its earlier commitment.

The National Assembly Sub-committee on water resources has empowered IRSA federal member Asjad Imtiaz, to resolve water distribution issue between Punjab and Sindh within one month.

On the issue of water shortage and small dams in Islamabad capital territory, the sub- committee has summoned mayor Islamabad today (Friday). The issue of water supply to ICT from Khanpur dam will also be discuss in the same meeting.

Regarding the water payment by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to CDA, the committee directed to pay Rs20 million to the Capital Development Authority and pay the remaining amount in installment.

Due to absence of relevance bodies the discussion on the scarcity of water supply and dropping of ground water level in the country and the shortage of water supply to Bahawapur cholistan was deferred.