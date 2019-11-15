Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a local trader during a road robbery attempt in the limits of Factory Area police on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Safdar, a resident of Walton Road. Police sources said Safdar riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when two gunmen stopped him on a busy road. The motorcyclists held up the trader at gunpoint and demanded cash and mobile phone. When Safdar tried to put up resistance during the road robbery attempt, the gunmen opened straight fire on him. As a result, Safdar received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The robbers fled instantly. Following the killing, relatives and locals staged a strong protest demonstration by placing the dead body in the middle of the road. The protesters also chanted anti-police slogans and demanded the government to take steps to improve the law and order situation in the locality. The police including senior officials also reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters after holding negotiations with them. The police later registered a murder case against unidentified motorcyclists and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.