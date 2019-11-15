Share:

FAISALABAD - Two passengers were killed, while 17others including women and children suffered injuries when a rashly driven coaster van collided with trailer on Narwala road near Aminpur interchange on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122, a rashly driven passenger bus was on its way when it collided with trailer coming from opposite direction near Aminpur interchange. Consequently, drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot, and 17 passengers sustained injuries. One driver was identified as Aslam (48), while identification of other was underway.