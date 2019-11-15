Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have registered two fresh cases against serial rapist Suhail Ayaz on charges of kidnapping a child while assaulting another teenager sexually, sources informed on Wednesday.

Police produced a victim child before doctors for medico-legal report, sources said. In the First Information Report, a local has accused Ayaz of kidnapping his 11-year-old nephew from Bahria Town some months ago asking police to register a case against him. A case under section 363of Pakistan Penal Code was filed against the child molester with Police Station Rawat. In the second FIR, another teenager told Rawat police that he was present at a fuel station in Bahria Town when Suhail Ayaz arrived there on a car. He added he had taken him to his villa for some maintenance work where he detained him illegally. Police filed a case against the serial rapist under sections 376-A/377/337J and 342 of PPC and began investigation.

A senior police officer, associated with investigation of high profile case, disclosed that police have produced 11- year-old victim child in hospital for medical where doctors confirmed that he was molested. He said police would also conduct DNA of the victim. “I am sure the DNA will match and we will be able to get the serial rapist punished harder from a court of law,” the officer said.

Police have also rounded up three facilitators (suppliers of children) of the paedophile during separate intelligence based operations in different parts of the district, sources said. According to details, a police team headed by SI Munshi Ali carried out a raid in Mandi Mor and held a man namely Khurram Shahzad alias Kala. “The detainee was involved in supplying children to Suhail Ayaz,” sources said. Two other police teams, under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, also raided in two different localities of city and held two more facilitators (suppliers) of the paedophile, sources said. All the three facilitators are being grilled by a high-level team, they said.

A raid was also carried out in the villa of the paedophile, sources said. All the seized stuff will be dispatched to Forensic Laboratory Lahore for medical examination, they said. SP Saddar Rai Mazhar, while talking to The Nation, confirmed police raid on the villa where he used to molest children and filmed them. He said the accused is highly professional who had installed two most expensive softwares in his mobile phones for posting videos.

“Police is lacking the latest technology for decoding the mobile phones and hard disk of laptops of accused as the habitual criminal used to remove all the evidences that could jail him,” said. He said CPO also wrote a letter to Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking technical assistance for decoding the electronic gadgets being used by the serial rapist and for recovering deleted pictures and nude videos, sources said.

He said police also quizzed the neighbours of paedophile who revealed Suhail used to bring children and teenagers in his villa regularly. “Many of his neighbours are willing to appear before court as witnesses,” he claimed.

On a query, SP replied Ayaz contracted two marriages and divorced both wives.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highups contacted City Police Officer Faisal Rana and sought detail about the high profile case, they said.

Rana said that a committee headed by SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal has been constituted to investigate the cases against the arrested accused Ayaz.

The committee comprised SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SDPO Saddar Farhan Aslam, SDPO Gujar Khan Muhammad Waqas, DSP Investigation II Tahir Sikandar, SHO Rawat Muhammad Kashif, SI Zahoor Ahmed, ASI Zain Ul Abideen and ASI Tasaduq ur Rehman. The City Police Officer said that he will daily hold meeting in this regard and told that police have to register a case for every incident of child molestation by the ringleader. The relatives of the victims must be assured regarding their protection and cases must be registered on their complaints and if the parents are not willing to submit a complaint due to social pressures police must adopt legal process to register a case on police’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the victims of sexual abuse have to go through another trauma after going for medical examination at city largest Benazir Bhutto Hospital as they are forced to bring envelops, candles, match boxes and plastic seals from their own pockets, informed sources.

A similar incident came into light on wee hours of Thursday in BBH Emergency Department where Saddar Bairooni police produced two children assaulted sexually by two men for conducting their medico-legal report, they said.

They said Causality Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bilal has asked father of the victims to go into market outside the hospital and purchase two big-sized grey envelops, match box, candle and plastic seal to pack the MLR and the samples to be sent to Forensic Laboratory Lahore.

“The poor father of victim children could not meet the demand of CMO due to closure of shops outside the hospital and the CMO saved the samples in two ordinary envelops,” they said. The CMO also asked the victims’ father to bring the aforementioned stuff to his office till 9pm (Friday) if he wanted to get samples of his children dispatched to Lahore for forensic examination, sources said.

Talking to The Nation, Nazir Ahmed, the poor citizen, confirmed that doctors refused to dispatch samples of his children to Lahore without bringing the envelops, candles, match box and plastic seal. He demanded Medical Superintendent of BBH to take action against the CMO and his team.

When contacted, CMO said the administration or government had not provided them with the stuff that is must for conducting MLR of victims of sexual assaults. “Even we have to bring carbon paper from the pockets of parents of victims,” he said. He said it was the duty of police to send the victims to CMO with this stuff in the hospital.

MS BBH Dr Raffique, however, when approached for his comments, condemned the treatment of CMO with the father of sexually assaulted children. He said the administration of BBH has provided each and everything to CMOs to facilitate the victims of sexual violence. “Let me check from CMO, I will conduct an inquiry against him,” he claimed.