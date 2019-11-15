Share:

Gujrat - The 10th Sports Gala of the University of Gujrat (UoG) ended here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday. As many as 1,025 men and women athletes from all UoG campuses vying for honours at different sports contests going on for the last two days dedicated their struggle for victory to the people of occupied Kashmir facing Indian lockdown.

There was tremendous uproar of applause from the crowds who were greeting their favourite pick of teams and individuals swaggering along for the marchpast to the beat of the drums.

The stage was set for the thumping finale to the 10th Sports Gala of the University of Gujrat (UoG).

Those jubilant contingents of men and women from various UoG departments at Hafiz Hayat Campus, the Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC) UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq declared the mega event open by lighting the sports torch. Annual sports and games have become essential part of UoG traditions.

Sports Gala Organizing Committee member Sports Officer Nasira Perveen warmly welcomed the participants. Another member director Ikhlaq Ahmad took the oath from the athletes before the final round of the contests. Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq in his address congratulated the directorates of Administration & Coordination, Sports and Security for a successful and hiccup-free organization of the mega sports event.

“Sports and games are equally important for our youth for their personality development and academic progress,” Dr Shabbar Atiq said, adding that these activities provide them with a chance to learn and develop, personality traits like tolerance, cooperation and discipline,” Dr Zia said. Later, he gave away prizes to the winning teams and individuals.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Dean Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dean Dr Abdul Rehman, City Campus Director Arif Chaudhry, Dr Razia Aqbal, Dr Zakia Bano, HoDs and chairpersons of various other UoG departments were among the guests of honour.