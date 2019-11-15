Share:

LAHORE - A 45-year-old widow was shot dead in broad daylight on a busy road in Manawan, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Aliya Bibi, a resident of Village Dogran. A relative of the victim told the police that Aliya was killed over land dispute. He said the woman was coming back home after appearing before a police investigation team when she was shot dead by Waqar Gujjar and his accomplices. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. The victim was rushed to hospital with bullet wounds but died in the way. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.