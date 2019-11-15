Share:

LAHORE - PRIME UK, Diocese of Raiwind and the Center for Profound Education Trust arranged a workshop on ‘Advance Concepts in Midwifery Practice’ at Darul Mussarat on Thursday. Dr Shakil Malik from Sussex University was among the speakers who highlighted various aspects of management and care of mothers and children with autism, from their growth in the womb to delivery. Nurses and midwives attended the informative session. Wife of Governor Punjab, Parveen Sarwar and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Dr Zarqa Taimur attended the workshop. At the end, the guests distributed certificates to the participants of the workshop. Mrs Parsica Kamran, Rev Shahzad Gill, Mrs Michelle Samuel, Gwenth Ratcliffe, Prof Barbara Parfitt, Col Tanveer Afzal, Christopher NazirAli, Parcica Kamran and Zaheer Abbas were present.