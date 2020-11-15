Share:

SIALKOT - The Municipal Corporation Sialkot here on Saturday launched a grand operation against commercial buildings and plazas over violation of civic laws and having no space for parking. The sealed seven plazas and commercial buildings were located at Hajipura Road, Shahabpura Road, Paris Road and Kutchery Road. Administrator Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot DC Zeeshan Javaid Lashari said that the proper warnings were issued to the owners of these sealed shopping plazas and commercial buildings but they failed to ensure implementation on civic laws.

DC said that stern legal action would also be taken against the other violators in this regard. He said Municipal Corporation was making all out efforts to provide the improved civic facilities to the people on priority. Usman Dar, Ch Akhlaq hold open kutchery: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari jointly held an “Open Court” at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort. On the spot, orders were issued on various applications of the people for early relief, compliance and redressal of grievances.

SAPM Usman Dar on the occasion said that open court would be held at Sialkot Fort on every Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, where the people would be able to present their grievances in front of all concerned officers.

Eight profiteers arrested

The police have arrested eight accused shopkeepers involved in violating official price list for selling daily use commodities including fruits and vegetables.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zeeshan Javaid Lashari said here on Saturday that six other shopkeepers were also fined for overcharging. Police had registered separate cases. DC said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers for selling daily use items on inflated rates against the fixed prices.