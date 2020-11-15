Share:

KARACHI -Left-arm pacer Mohammed Amir defended 13 runs in the super over to help Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans in the Qualifier play-off game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 here on Saturday, and qualify for the final directly.

Both the teams had finished on 141 and the match was then decided on super over, where Karachi set a 14-run target, which Mohammad Amir successfully defended, thanks to some shrewd death bowling, which not only helped Karachi win the thriller but also made way to the final directly.

Karachi Kings, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, dominated pretty much from the start, restricting Multan to a lowly 141-7 and were bossing the run chase when they suddenly suffered an inexplicable meltdown in the 17th over when their captain Babar Azam got out. From 117-3, they slumped to 135-7, requiring captain Imad Wasim to bail them out, which he did, hitting a four off the final over to force a Super Over.

Babar Azam was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 65 runs off 53 balls. “It was a smooth game [at one point] but that’s the beauty of T20 cricket. Things can change at any time. I thought the game was done but I guess until you actually finish the game, it’s never over. It was a bit two-paced, the surface, but it perhaps got a bit better under lights. Focus is important and I’m doing that, keeping my mindset strong,” said Karachi Kings batsman and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after the match. Sohail Tanveer was another top performer for his 4 wickets for 25 runs.

Meanwhile, phenomenal Hafeez guided Lahore Qalandars to a well-deserving five-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium. This was the best knock of Hafeez in the PSL career, who was instrumental in a run chase that, at one point, was on the verge of a meltdown with Lahore 33-3.

Hafeez formed a crucial partnership with Ben Dunk, then Samit Patel and lastly with David Wiese but most importantly, stayed till the end to ensure that his team got home. He played 46 balls to gather significant 74 with the help of nine fours and two sixes and also emerged as man of the match.

With the victory, the Qalandars stay alive and will face Multan Sultans in the Eliminator 2 for a place in the final, where Karachi Kings have already qualified directly. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi are knocked out of the tournament.

SCORES IN BRIEF

‘PESHAWAR ZALMI’ 170-9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 39, GC Viljoen 37, F du Plessis 31; Dilber Hussain 3-33, Shaheen Afridi 2-19, D Wiese 2-40, Haris Rauf 2-48) vs ‘LAHORE QALANDARS’ 171-5 in 19 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 74, Ben Dunk 20, Samit Patel 20; Saqib Mahmood 3-41).

Scorecard

MULTAN SULTANS:

Zeeshan Ashraf c Hales b Imad........ 21

A Lyth c Walton b Waqas.................. 9

Shan Masood run out...................... 3

R Rossouw run out.......................... 5

R Bopara c Iftikhar b Waqas............. 40

Khushdil c Rutherford b Arshad....... 17

Shahid Afridi c Hales b Arshad......... 12

Sohail Tanvir not out...................... 25

Mohammad Ilyas not out.................. 5

EXTRAS: (lb 4)................................. 4

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs).............. 141

FOW: 1-19, 2-23, 3-36, 4-40, 5-80, 6-101, 7-111.

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 2-0-11-1, Mohammad Amir 4-0-27-0, Waqas Maqsood 4-0-26-2, Arshad Iqbal 4-0-21-2, Iftikhar Ahmed 2.6-0-17-0, WD Parnell 3-0-35-0. KARACHI KINGS:

Sharjeel Khan c Imran b Sohail.......... 4

Babar c Zeeshan b Sohail................ 65

A Hales run out.............................. 22

Iftikhar Ahmed c Shan b Afridi........... 13

Imad Wasim not out....................... 27

C Walton c Lyth b Sohail Tanvir......... 2

S Rutherford c Zeeshan b Imran......... 1

W Parnell run out............................. 1

M Amir c Khushdil b M Ilyas............... 1

Waqas Maqsood not out.................. 1

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 3)........................... 4

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 20 overs).............. 141

FOW: 1-19, 2-61, 3-90, 4-117, 5-119, 6-122, 7-123, 8-135

BOWLING: A Lyth 1-0-4-0, Sohail Tanvir 4-0-25-3, Mohammad Irfan 2-0-22-0, Mohammad Ilyas 4-0-29-1, Imran Tahir 4-0-22-1, Khushdil Shah 2-0-8-0, Shahid Afridi 3-0-30-1.

TOSS: Karachi Kings

Umpires, Michael GoughRashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees