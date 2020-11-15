Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar had rejected the narrative of her father by asking the army to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference here at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters, he was of the view that all member parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were not supportive of the pro-India narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that by targeting two senior generals in his speeches, Nawaz had shown his irresponsible, immature and dangerous mindset, whereas the Pak Army had already made it clear that it was always committed to supporting the elected governments without any political agenda. The federal minister said that while on one hand PDM leaders were urging the army to stay away from politics, while on the other hand they were instigating the generals to topple the elected government. “The PDM itself is involving the forces in politics,” he alleged.

He further said that although Shehbaz Sharif was president of the PML-N, but he had been cornered by Maryam. Sheikh Rashid said that Jehangir Tareen had returned to the country so Nawaz should also come back. Warning that the PML-N could not survive under Nawaz Sharif, he predicted fragmentation of the party between late December and February.

He said that since Pakistan’s enemy could not see improvement in its economy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were giving it nightmares; therefore, it was creating unrest in the country from within by instigating people against the army. “This is because India is very much aware of the fact that it does not have strength and capability to defeat Pakistan on the battlefield,” Sheikh Rashid added.

He said that Indian secret agency RAW had gathered all anti-Pakistan groups in Balochistan and Afghanistan so terrorist activities could be expected now, especially in big cities and in big gatherings.

The federal minister warned that another threat was the second wave of coronavirus which could be dangerous in the coming days. Therefore, he suggested to people to avoid going to any public gatherings for their safety as well as of their families.

Commenting on the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections, Sheikh Rashid said that the PTI would stay on the top followed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while independents would be on the third position and the PML-N would hardly manage to achieve the fourth position.

He said that PTI’s victory in the GB elections would strengthen the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan further. To a question, he said that Imran Khan was working hard on controlling inflation and people would witness a reasonable reduction in prices by the end of December.

To a question about responding to India in its own land, he said that Pakistan had never desired for war or unrest in the region; however, he said every child of the nation would defend his or her homeland, if enemy attempted to impose war on the country. Regarding the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, the minister said that feasibility on the PR side was complete and soon the tenders would be opened for the project.

The minister said that Karachi Circular Railways was going to be operative from November 19 on the direction of the Supreme Court. He said that amount for the pensions of the railways employees had been approved.