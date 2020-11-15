Share:

KARACHI - Bakhawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is to be engaged to Mahmood Younas Chaudhary, the son of US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, on November 27.

An announcement made by the family read: “President Asif Ali Zardari is pleased to announce, with the grace of God, the engagement of his and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mr Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27, 2020.”

The ceremony to celebrate the engagement will be held at Bilawal House Karachi amid strict COVID-19 measures and the guests have been asked to get tested for coronavirus ahead of the event and convey a scanned copy of the results via email.

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

Invitation cards of the event went viral on social media with citizens offering their prayers for a blessed journey ahead for the couple.

Strict security measures have been taken for the ceremony and guests have been asked to leave their phones outside the venue.

“Please note — no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer,” read the invite.

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it added.