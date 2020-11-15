Share:

LAHORE-The Bahria Garden City Golf Club (BGC-GC) hosted the inaugural Ladies Amateur Golf Match over 18 holes on Saturday.

A more than respectable number of lady golfers participated in this event, including 23 amateurs, 4 seniors and 4 juniors (u-14). Although the majority of the participants hailed from Islamabad and Rawalpindi two players, i.e. Ayesha Hamid and Shahnaz Moeen, travelled all the way from Lahore to participate in this match.

Prominent among them were Yasmin Mubarick, an icon in ladies golf, and Tahira Nazir, both of whom had the honour of being national champions several times each in their hey days. Zeenat Aisha won the first gross, Ami Quin bagged the second followed by Shahnaz Moeen. Tahira Nazir was the net winner while Aisha Faizan won second net and Rafaqat Amjad third.

In Category B, Sherbano Hamdani won the first gross, with Munnaza Azher finishing second and Attia Anjum third. In the net category, Faraz Rafiq was declared winner with Balqees Haseeb second and Samina Ishtiaq third. In the juniors u-14 category, Amina Malik finished first in gross, Amina Ali second, Dania Irfan third and Maryum Fatima fourth. In the seniors category, Yasmin Mubarick grabbed first gross and Ayesha Azhar first net.

The BGC-GC course was at its best while the challenging fairways were in a league of their own, the greens were maintained to perfection. It can easily be compared to the top golf courses in the country. The credit for planning, organising and conducting this match must go entirely to Club Secretary Brig (r) Zafar Dar, who conceived this event as “Bahria’s contribution towards the development of Ladies Golf in Pakistan.” However, he fully acknowledged that he had benefitted greatly from the advice rendered to him by Dr Asma Afzal Shami, the erstwhile Chairperson of Ladies Golf, PGF.

He also lauded the dedicated team of Dr Shami, which helped in making the event a success. He especially praised the consistent hard work put in by Munnaza Azhar, the lady golf captain, to ensure that the Match was conducted strictly according to R&A Rules and that golf etiquettes were fully adhered to. In the same vein, he also singled out Zeenat Ayesha for the extraordinary efforts put in by her to encourage the lady golfers of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to participate in this event. He also expressed his desire to hold such an event twice a year.

Dr Asma Shami, in her capacity as senior lady member of the Executive Committee of the PGF, praised Brig Zafar’s wonderful initiative saying, “This event has firmly placed Bahria Garden City Golf Club amongst the august company of the other well-established golf clubs that have a reputation for supporting ladies golf in Pakistan.”