LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Hindu community of Pakistan on the occasion of Dewali and said participating in the festivals of other communities is the culture and tradition. He said that Hindus and other minorities enjoy equal rights in Punjab. He further maintained and equal opportunities for education are being provided to minorities in the province. Giving respect to minorities and treat them better is a hallmark of Islam. He said that every citizen of minorities has equal rights and constitutional cover in Punjab. He said that the Punjab government is providing substantial funds to the Hindus community and other minorities.

Participating in each other’s festivals promotes harmony and brotherhood, he concluded.