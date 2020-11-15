Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cellular services in the Rawalpindi Region including its four districts would remain suspended for today (Sunday) due to planned protest rally of Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The cellular services (calls and internet) in the whole Rawalpindi Region including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts should be jammed/closed on November 15 from 4 am to 9 pm on the request of Home Department of Punjab, said a letter written by the Ministry of Interior to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday.

“It is requested that immediate action may be taken on the subject matter under intimation to this ministry,” the letter said.

Earlier the day, Home Department of the Government of Punjab had written to the Secretary Interior requesting that cellular services of Rawalpindi Region should be jammed for a day.

The TLP-led by Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has announced to hold a rally from Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad to mark their protest against the publication of blasphemous caricatures by a French magazine.

However, the police have planned to stop them from gathering in Rawalpindi and hold a march towards Islamabad.

The police have conducted raids in different parts of the region to arrest activists and leaders of the religious party.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations have placed barricades and containers on roads leading to Faizabad and to the Red Zone of the capital to block expected entry of protesters in the capital.