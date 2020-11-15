Share:

ISLAMABAD-Upgradation, renovation, cleaning and beautification of parks across the city is underway by the Capital Development Authority.

Renovation of more than 25 parks in different sectors of the East including Margalla Town, Rawal Town, sectors F-5, F-7, G-6 and G-7 is in technical stage, said the officials. According to details, on the directives of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed, the Capital Development Authority is engaged in renovation and upgradation of parks. The renovation of parks include swings, walking tracks and green belt repairing, cleaning, whitewashing, water supply, tree planting, gardening, tree pruning, dry logging, and weeding. Other measures including fumigation and spray are also being taken to prevent other infectious diseases including dengue.

These parks include Margalla Town Phase-I Main Double Road Park, Phase- II Main Road Park, Rawal Town Tanki Park, Punjab House Park in Sector F-5 and ISI Park. In sector F-7, Street No. 32 Park in Sector F-7, F-7/4 Parbat Road park, F-7 Markaz Jubilee park, parks in Sector G-7 Street No. 27 and Street No. 23, Sector G-7/1 Street No. 71, Argentina Park in G-6, Children’s Park in Sector G-6/4, Cord Market park in G-6, Farooqia Market park in F-6/1, Kohsar Market park in F-6/3, Shaheed Millat park in F-6/2, F-6/1, Street No. 3, school park, Lodges park in G-5 and PM colony park are in the process of completion.