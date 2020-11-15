Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 16 more coronavirus patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,738 and 865 new cases emerged when 13,320 tests were conducted raising the tally to 154,738.

In a statement issued from CM House, he said that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives while struggling against the virus that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said that 13,320 samples were tested which diagnosed 865 new cases that constituted 6.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,797,478 tests had been conducted against which 154,738 cases had been detected, of the 92 percent or 142,417 patients had recovered, including 335 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 9,583 patients were under treatment, of them 9,113 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 463 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 366 patients was stated to be critical, of them 39 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 865 new cases, 666 have been detected from Karachi, including 259 from East, 192 from South, 93 from Central, 57 from Korangi, 37 from Malir and 28 from West.

Hyderabad has 77 cases, Jamshoro 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Badin 12, Sukkur nine, Sanghar six, Larkana, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot four each, Thatta and Dadu three each, Khairpur, Ghotki and Sujawal two each, Jacobabad and Kashmore one each.

The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs for securing them and their families.

17 LUMHS Jamshoro employees test positive for Covid-19

At least 17 employees of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to lab reports.

The 17 employees reportedly include campus maintenance staff, security guards and peons. The varsity administration had closed LUMHS on Nov 10 until Dec 1 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Bikha Ram said the university was closed and as many as 181 employees were tested as a precautionary measure because lower-scale employees were not following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the university would remain closed till Dec 1 following which examinations would begin. He added that students were still staying in hostels of the varsity.