ISLAMABAD - Coronavirus claimed 17 more lives while 2,165 people tested positive for Covid-19 across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reported 17 deaths in one day that took the overall toll to 7,109 and the 2,165 new cases reported during the last 24 hours took the tally to 354,461 on Saturday. According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,165 persons tested positive for Covid-19, along with 17 new deaths.

Sindh province with 153,873 coronavirus cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 153,873 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,309 in Punjab, 41,723 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 23,533 in Islamabad, 16,328 in Balochistan, 5,261 in Azad Kashmir and 4,434 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The overall tally of Covid-19 surged to 7,109; 2,722 individuals losing their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,462 in Punjab, 1,305 in KP, 155 in Balochistan, 253 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 119 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,881,640 coronavirus tests and 34,535 in the last 24 hours whereas 1,316 patients are in critical condition at present. The figure of the patients recovered from the virus has reached 322,414. There are now 24,938 active Covid-19 cases in the country.