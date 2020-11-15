Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 per tola on Saturday and was traded at Rs112,650 against its sale at Rs112,200 the previous day. Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs387 and was traded at Rs96,580 against Rs96,193 while 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,531, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola silver remained unchanged at Rs1200 while that of ten gram silver also remained stagnant. The gold price in the international market increased by $12 and was traded at $1890 against $1878, the association reported.