ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday announced to bring a stringent and holistic Anti-Rape Ordinance next week in a bid to close all the loopholes.

Talking to Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammad Bux Buriro over phone, Imran Khan lauded him and his daughter for their exemplary initiative and courage in arresting the Kashmore rapist. The prime minister said that the nation is proud of ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro and her daughter for giving a positive uplift to the image of police.

"The nation is proud of them and ASI Buriro has given positive uplift to the image of police", said the Premier in his tweet. A young woman from Karachi was duped by three men who took her to Kashmore with the promise of a job.

Later, they gang-raped her before selling her to Khairullah Bugti, a member of the gang, while the child remained with the other two. Later, she was let go on the condition that she would lure another woman. However, she approached the Kashmore police who helped her recover the daughter. On Thursday, Kashmore police arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping and gang-raping a woman and her five-year-old daughter.

A case was registered against Malak at the Kashmore police station under Sections 376, 344, 420 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, pertaining to rape, unlawful confinement, cheating and dishonesty and common intention. Later, on the directives of Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh, Section 365 of PPC, pertaining to kidnapping, and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act were inserted in the FIR. The FIR stated that the survivor was offered a job on October 25 and later travelled to Kashmore, where Malak and two of his accomplices detained her and her daughter, subjecting them to gang-rape at Malak’s residence.

According to the rape victim when she reached Kashmore, she said, she and her daughter were both sold and raped. "The culprits let me go but kept my daughter in their captivity," she narrated. Malak later released the survivor, telling her he would only let her daughter go if she brought him another woman from Karachi. The police said they raided a place near RD-109 area to arrest another suspect, Bugti, but he opened indiscriminate fire on the police. The law enforcers, who claimed that they took Malak with them to identify Bugti, arrested the latter and seized the weapon with which he shot Malak.