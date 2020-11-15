Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Saturday. People lid lamps up at houses, offered special prayers at temples and distributed sweets and set off fireworks. The celebrations had started on the previous night. Small gatherings were held at temples while following Standard Operating Procedures to check COVID-19 spread. Diwali celebrated during the mid of the month of Kartik in the memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. It was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan. Meanwhile, the Hindu community of Attock also celebrated their religious festival of Diwali with full enthusiasm and religious fervor. To mark the day the Hindu community lit earthen lamp to their religious ritual of commemorating return of Lord Rama. At the Vel mekh Mander of Attock, special gathering were held. Special sermons were delivered preaching love and peace besides special prayers for brotherhood and prosperity of Pakistan. Sweets and meals were distributed among all the community. Pandit Sarwan Kumar and Roop Lal told reporters that this festival was celebrated to memorise the sacrifices of Shree Ram Chandar Jee who spent almost 14 years in extradition in forests and preached Hinduism. They said in Pakistan Hindus were enjoying full religious freedom and having all rights as being enjoyed by other citizens. Meanwhile, people from different walks of life greeted Hindus on their religious festival and said that Pakistan was committed to protect minorities without any discrimination.

They said every citizen had equal right to celebrate and observe his or her religious festival without any fear.