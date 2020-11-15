Share:

KARACHI - The police arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs smugglers gang and recovered two kilogram high quality hashish and Ice on Saturday. According to details, on a tip-off, the Quaidabad police conducted operation against drugs smugglers in jurisdiction. During operation, two drugs smugglers identified as Habib-ur-Rehman and Fazal Khalid, belonging to inter-provincial drugs pusher gang were arrested with two kilogram high quality hashish and Ice.

A case was registered against the detainees and investigation was underway.