LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ejaz Shah, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi here at his residence on Saturday. On this occasion, Waris Baig, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and GM Sikander were also present. Prevailing political situation in the country and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion at the meeting. Brig. (r) Ejaz Shah, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. They said that Ch Shujat was a seasoned politician and had a decent personality. Ch Shujat was an asset for Pakistan, they said, adding the prevailing situation required politician of his stature. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi told the visitors that Alhamdulillah PML-Q leader was recovering speedily, as a team of experienced doctors is looking after him. “Insha Allah, he will return home early,” Parvez expressed the hope.