TEHRAN - Iran on Saturday dismissed a US newspaper report that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command was killed in Tehran by Israeli agents as "made-up information" and denied the presence of any of the Sunni militant group's members in the Islamic republic. Iran's foes, the United States and Israel, "try to shift the responsibility for the criminal acts of (Al-Qaeda) and other terrorist groups in the region and link Iran to such groups with lies and by leaking made-up information to the media", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.