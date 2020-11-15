Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, stressing the need of bringing the backward areas of district Kurram at par with other developed areas, has directed the high ups of Planning and Development Department to pay special attention to the comparatively less developed areas of the district with regard to the development schemes.

Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the merged tribal areas, Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far on the development schemes and other public welfare initiatives in the newly district Kurram.

The meeting, however, stressed the need of filling vacancies in various line departments of the district, especially education and health, and directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps on urgent basis. The meeting was attended besides others by provincial cabinet members Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Jhagra, Shaukat Yousfzai and Kamran Bangash, Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IG Police Sanaullah Abbasi, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant civil and military high ups.

The meeting was given detailed briefings by various departments about the progress on their respective developmental schemes in the district. Regarding overall development portfolio of the district, it was informed that development schemes worth Rs58.00 billion had been reflected in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Kurram district adding that besides others, development schemes to the tune of Rs22.00 billion had been approved under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) whereas development schemes to the tune of Rs23.00 billion had been approved for the district under the ADP of the merged districts.

It was further informed that under the AIP, Rs2.9 billion had been allocated for the health sector whereas Rs1.1 billion had been allocated for elementary and secondary sector of the district. “Under the supervision of Pak Army, 199 development projects of various nature have also been completed in the district and work is in progress on 146 other projects,” the forum was informed.

The meeting was also updated about setting up sub-tehsils in the district and Tehsil Headquarter in Central Kurram. The forum directed the concerned quarters to submit feasible proposals to this effect in consultation with all stake holders within one-month period.

The Chief Minister, stressing the need of bringing the backward areas of the district at par with other developed areas, directed the high ups of the Planning and Development Department to pay special attention to the comparatively less developed areas of the district Kurram with regard to the development schemes.

Regarding the issue of land settlement and disputes amongst various tribes of the district, the Chief Minister directed the district administration, Board of Revenue and other concerned entities to work out a feasible strategy to settle such issues amicably.

Regarding payment of compensation amounts for the damaged houses in the district, the Finance Department was directed to immediately release an amount of Rs146 million out of the total Rs370 million. It was informed that education plan for district Kurram had been finalised and work on recruitment against 1277 vacancies in Education Department was in progress which would be completed by January next year.

The forum was also updated about the progress in Higher Education Sector and the Chief Minister directed the high ups of Higher Education Department to prepare feasibility for the establishment of 15 colleges approved under umbrella scheme for the merged districts. Regarding progress in the health sector it was informed that 71 out of 81 primary healthcare facilities in the district had been made completed functional and work was in progress to make the rest functional in all respect.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress in road infrastructure sector, the forum directed the high ups of Communication and Works Department to revise the PC-1 of the under construction Thal-Parachinar Road for increasing its width.

On the occasion, forum while highlighting the need of setting up border market at Kharlachi, decided to take up the matter with the federal government to expedite the process. The meeting was told that an amount of Rs1 billion had been released to strengthen police in the merged districts. The forum also directed the Finance Department to release another amount of Rs1.5 billion for the purpose. It was informed that recruitment process of 81 Village and Neighborhood Council secretaries had been started which would be completed within one-month time period.