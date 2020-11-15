Share:

Islamabad-An attempt to grab precious land by a powerful land mafia was foiled by a landlord and other villagers in Moza Hoon Dhamial on Saturday, catching a member of land mafia and handing him over to Sihala police, informed sources.

A complaint has also been lodged with Police Station (PS) Sihala by the victim landlord Nisar Ahmed, resident of Hoon Dhamial for registration of case against the land mafia, they said.

The villagers who resisted against land mafia members equipped with sophisticated weapons accused Sihala police of taking side of land mafia.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Amjad Farooq Bhutter confirmed the occurrence of incident and pledged to initiate legal action against the accused.

According to sources, more than a dozen members of a notorious land mafia having sophisticated weapons, led by land mafia king Chaudhry Usman alias Manu, stormed at a piece of land measuring 44 kanals in Moza Hoon Dhamial and attempted to grab. Upon receiving information, the landlord Nisar Ahmed along with other villagers rushed to the scene and showed resistance to land mafia, they said adding that the armed persons of mafia pointed weapons on them and placed them under sever torture bedsides hurling threats of dire consequences. Sources added some villagers alerted Sihala police after which the land mafia persons fled from the scene. However, the villagers caught Abdul Khaliq and handed him over to police, sources said.

Some villagers accused armed persons of land mafia of resorting to aerial firing to scare them during an attempt to grab the land.

Meanwhile, landlord Nisar Ahmed moved an application with PS Sihala accusing Chaudhry Usman alias Manu, Abdul Khaliq and 12 other gunmen of trying to occupy his land illegally. He also alleged the land mafia was sent to village for land grabbing by Chaudhry Javed aka Naik Javed. “Chaudhry Javed is operating land mafia group and is involved in grabbing land of people on gunpoint,” the applicant mentioned. He appealed police to register a case against the accused on charges of attempting to grab his land on gunpoint, torturing him and others and hurling threats of murder and dire consequences. Police accepted the application and forwarded it to legal branch for consultation.

Talking to The Nation, some villagers alleged that the police had tried to let Abdul Khaliq escape from the scene but the villagers foiled this attempt also and caught him again and handed over to police. When contacted, SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter said, “Action would be taken against the land mafia as per law.”