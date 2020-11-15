Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed party MNA Malik Amir Dogar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on political Affairs.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet division, Malik Amir Dogar has been appointed as SAPM on political affairs and his post will be equivalent to a state Minister. It is pertinent to mention here that MNA Aamir Dogar was performing the responsibilities as PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly.

He was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PTI from the constituency NA-155 (Multan-II) in the 2018 general election. Earlier, late PTI leader Naeemul Haque had been performing the responsibilities of SAPM on political affairs. He had passed away on February 15 after a long-standing fight with cancer at a private hospital in Karachi. Naeem-ul-Haq had been suffering from cancer for years and had been hospitalized. He was one of the most senior members of the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, while speaking to The Nation from his town Multan, Malik Amir Dogar said he would devote his time and energy to live up to the confidence Prime Minister has bestowed on him.

He said he will make efforts to the best of his abilities to serve the country, nation and his ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He further said as a political advisor to the Prime Minister he will also ensure an effective liaison with the party MNAs as well as PTI’s coalition partners.

Amir went on to state that he had served as PTI’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly for two years. He said he belongs to a famous political family.

Meanwhile, insiders of the PTI maintained that Malik Amir Dogar will essentially streamline the development funds to be paid to the party MNAs as well as the coalition partners of the PTI. They further said that he belongs to PTI’s group in South Punjab headed by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.